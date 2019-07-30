China, HK stocks firm ahead of Fed meet; STAR Market extends gains

Reuters





SHANGHAI, July 30 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks rallied on Tuesday, ahead of an expected U.S. interest rate cut this week.

** The CSI300 index rose 0.7% to 3,882.65 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index also gained 0.7% to 2,960.18 points.

** The Hang Seng index added 0.3% to 28,202.04 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.7% to 10,855.64 points.

** Also in focus were U.S.-China trade negotiations due to begin in Shanghai on Tuesday, although expectations for progress during the two-day meeting are low with the markets hoping the two sides can at least detail commitments for "goodwill" gestures.

** Most stocks on the newly launched STAR Market extended gains, with only four of the 25 firms posting modest losses by lunch break.

** Structural opportunities in China's tech-related sectors are worth attention, given Beijing's urgency to seek tech independence amid a bitter trade war with the United States, investment bank CICC noted in report.

** Tech sector is expected to be in focus following the official launch of the STAR Market, CICC added.

** Around the region, MSCI'sAsia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.34% while Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.32%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.8878 per U.S. dollar, 0.07% firmer than the previous close of 6.8926.

** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Shanghai Wondertek Software Co Ltd , up 10.01%, followed by Zhejiang Huatie Construction Safety Science and Technology Co Ltd , gaining 10% and Anhui Xinli Finance Co Ltd , up by 9.95%.

** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Beijing Qianjing Landscape Co Ltd , down 5.12%, followed by Beijing Xinwei Technology Group Co Ltd , losing 4.94% and FUREN Group Pharmaceutical Co Ltd , down by 3.95%.

** The top gainers among H-shares were New China Life Insurance Co Ltd , up 3.38%, followed by China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd , gaining 3.3% and China Life Insurance Co Ltd , up by 1.99%.

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Guangdong Investment Ltd , which has fallen 1.32%, SINOPHARM GROUP CO LTD , which has lost 0.8% and Hengan International Group Company Ltd , down by 0.8%.

** About 8.86 billion shares have traded so far on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 49.3% of the market's 30-day moving average of 17.97 billion shares a day. The volume traded was 12.80 billion as of last trading day.

** As of 0415 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 29.50% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

