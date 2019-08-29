China hands out 2.4 bln yuan in food subsidies as price surges

Reuters





BEIJING, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Local governments in China have handed out about 2.4 billion yuan ($338.37 million) in subsidies since April to more than 90 million people who cannot afford food because of price surges, state-owned China Central Television (CCTV) said on Thursday.

More than 29 provinces, as well as the region of Xinjiang, have distributed the subsidies, CCTV said, citing data from the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

CCTV also said if the increase in consumer prices hits 3.5% year-on-year, or if the food sub index reaches 6%, the government would launch a more comprehensive social relief system, suggesting more help if prices continue to rise.

Fruit prices surged 39.1% in July from a year earlier and pork prices jumped 18.2%, leaving many consumers fretting over the cost of living in a slowing economy.

($1 = 7.0928 Chinese yuan renminbi)