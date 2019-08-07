China graft watchdog investigating ex-Minmetals economist

Shutterstock photo





BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The former chief economist of state-owned diversified miner and metals trader China Minmetals Corp is being probed on suspicion of breaches of discipline, China's graft watchdog said on Wednesday.

He Renchun, who retired from Minmetals in September 2016, is under investigation by authorities in central China'sHubei province, the ruling Communist Party'sCentral Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said in a brief statement.

It was in neighbouring Hunan where He, aged 61, spent much of his career as head of Minmetals subsidiary Hunan Nonferrous Metals before becoming group chief economist in 2010, the CCDI website showed.

Minmetals declined to comment. Reuters was unable to reach He or a representative for immediate comment.