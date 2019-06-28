Quantcast

China forms new insurance group to take over Anbang's assets

Reuters


BEIJING, June 28 (Reuters) - China has formed a new company called Dajia Insurance Group to take over the assets of Anbang Insurance Group , a government document showed.

China Insurance Securities Fund, the controlling stakeholder of Anbang currently, owns 98.2% of Dajia Insurance, while Shanghai Automotive Industry Corp holds 1.2%, and China Petrochemical Corp the rest, a document of the National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System showed.

The new insurance group has a registered capital of 20.4 billion yuan ($2.97 billion), the document showed.





