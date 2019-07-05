China finds fall armyworm in Shaanxi province - Shaanxi daily

Quantcast

BEIJING, July 5 (Reuters) - China's northwestern Shaanxi province has detected the destructive pest fall armyworm in its corn crop, provincial government-backed newspaper Shaanxi Daily reported on Friday.

The province is among 19 provinces reached by the fast-moving pest since it was first reported in southwestern Yunnan in early January, stoking fears over grain output in the world's No.2 corn producer.

