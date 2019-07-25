China finds clues of additional Fedex violations

Reuters





SHANGHAI, July 26 (Reuters) - China's government has discovered clues that Fedex violated the law as part of its ongoing investigation into the mail carrier, state-media outlet Xinhua reported on Friday.

As part of an ongoing investigation, authorities found that Fedex had detained more than 100 Huawei-related shipments, the outlet added.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





SHANGHAI, July 26 (Reuters) - China's government has discovered clues that Fedex violated the law as part of its ongoing investigation into the mail carrier, state-media outlet Xinhua reported on Friday.

As part of an ongoing investigation, authorities found that Fedex had detained more than 100 Huawei-related shipments, the outlet added.