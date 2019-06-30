Quantcast

China finds armyworm in major corn producer Shandong -Beijing News

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


BEIJING, July 1 (Reuters) - China has found the destructive fall armyworm in the major corn-producing province of Shandong in the north, the government-backed Beijing News reported on Monday.

The pest, first detected in the southwestern province of Yunnan in early January, has spread to Shandong but has not damaged crops in the northern province, Beijing News reported, citing an expert from a government think tank.

Shandong is the third-largest corn producer in the country, after Heilongjiang and Jilin provinces in the northeastern cornbelt region.





