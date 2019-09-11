China exempts 16 types of U.S. goods from additional tariffs

Reuters





BEIJING, Sept 11 (Reuters) - China on Wednesday moved to exempt 16 types of U.S. products from additional retaliatory tariffs, including whey and fish meal, which are fed to animals, and some lubricants, according to a statement from the Ministry of Finance.

The exemption will take effect on September 17 and be valid for a year through to Sept. 16, 2020.

The ministry said items on the two tariff exemption lists posted on its website will not be subject to additional duties imposed by China on U.S. goods "as countermeasures to U.S. Section 301 measures", it said.