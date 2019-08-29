Quantcast

China discussing September trade talks with U.S. - commerce ministry

By Reuters

Reuters


BEIJING, Aug 29 (Reuters) - China and the United States are discussing face-to-face trade talks that were scheduled to be held in the United States in September, China'sCommerce Ministry said on Thursday.

Both sides "should create conditions" for progress in negotiations, Gao Feng, the ministry's spokesman told reporters during a weekly briefing, adding that China was against escalating the trade war with the United States and was willing to resolve the issue calmly.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

BEIJING, Aug 29 (Reuters) - China and the United States are discussing face-to-face trade talks that were scheduled to be held in the United States in September, China'sCommerce Ministry said on Thursday.

Both sides "should create conditions" for progress in negotiations, Gao Feng, the ministry's spokesman told reporters during a weekly briefing, adding that China was against escalating the trade war with the United States and was willing to resolve the issue calmly.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar