China discussing September trade talks with U.S. - commerce ministry

BEIJING, Aug 29 (Reuters) - China and the United States are discussing face-to-face trade talks that were scheduled to be held in the United States in September, China'sCommerce Ministry said on Thursday.

Both sides "should create conditions" for progress in negotiations, Gao Feng, the ministry's spokesman told reporters during a weekly briefing, adding that China was against escalating the trade war with the United States and was willing to resolve the issue calmly.

