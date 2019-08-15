Quantcast

China Communications Construction issues Rmb4bn bonds

By Reuters

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Aug 16 (IFR) - Shanghai-listed China Communications Construction has sold Rmb4bn (US$568m) dual-tranche bonds to qualified investors, both priced in the lower half of initial guidance.

A Rmb2bn five-year tranche was priced at 3.35%, against guidance of 3%-4% area, while a Rmb2bn 10-year tranche was offered at 4.35%, compared to 4%-5% initial guidance.

The bonds are part of a Rmb20bn programme registered with financial regulators, according to a public filing.

Citic Securities is the lead underwriter and lead bookrunner, while China Securities, Huatai United Securities, and CICC are joint underwriters.

China Chengxin has assigned a AAA rating to both the issuer and the bonds.

The state-owned company, whose major business is building infrastructure projects, will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.





