China cenbank official says yuan at right level, disorderly capital flows unlikely

Reuters


BEIJING, Aug 13 (Reuters) - China's yuan is at an appropriate level currently and its fluctuations will not necessarily cause disorderly capital flows, a senior official at the People's Bank of China told Reuters on Tuesday.

China is able to "navigate all scenarios" arising from Washington's recent move to label Beijing a currency manipulator, Zhu Jun, head of the central bank's international department, said in a text interview with Reuters.

She said China was "shocked" by the U.S. Treasury Department's move last week to label China a currency manipulator, hours after China let the yuan drop through a key support level to its lowest point in more than a decade.





