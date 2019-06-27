Quantcast

China c.bank will keep liquidity ample, yuan stable

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


BEIJING, June 27 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Thursday it will use various monetary policy tools to keep liquidity reasonably ample and deepen market-based interest rate reform to keep the yuan basically stable.

Structural adjustments in China's economic and financial sectors have shown some positive changes, but the country's economy is facing increasing external uncertainties and unstable factors, the central bank said in a statement on its website following a quarterly meeting deliberating monetary policy.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) also reaffirmed its stance that prudent monetary policy should neither be too tight nor too loose, and vowed to keep M2 and social financing growth in line with nominal gross domestic product growth.





This article appears in: World Markets , Economy , 401k , Banking and Loans , Retirement , Bonds


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar