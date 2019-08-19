Quantcast

China c.bank says previous 1-year benchmark lending rate may not be changed in near term

By Reuters

Reuters


BEIJING, Aug 20 (Reuters) - China's central bank vice governor Liu Guoqiang said on Tuesday that the future interest rate policy focus would be on new Loan Prime Rate (LPR) reforms and that 1-year policy benchmark rates may not be changed in the near term.

There is room for cuts in both the banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR) and lending rates, Liu told a group of reporters after a briefing.

China switched to a revamped LPR lending benchmark rate on Tuesday for banks to use when setting rates on new loans, instead of the central bank's existing benchmark one-year lending rate.





