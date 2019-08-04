Quantcast

China c.bank says confident of keeping yuan stable

By Reuters

Reuters


SHANGHAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - China's central bank is confident and capable of keeping the yuan basically stable at reasonable and balanced levels after it weakened past the key 7 per dollar level on Monday morning.

The level was last breached during the global financial crisis in 2008.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on its website that the losses in the yuan were largely due to trade protectionism and tariffs on Chinese goods.

The central bank added that China's FX policy stance will not change after the yuan weakened past the key level. But it will take necessary and targeted measures to resolutely fight against short-term speculation to ensure stable operation and stable expectations in the FX market.

The onshore spot yuan traded at 7.0299 per dollar as of 0300 GMT.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar