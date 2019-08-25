Quantcast

China cbank lends 150 bln yuan worth of 1-yr MLF, with rate unchanged

By Reuters

SHANGHAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - China's central bank kept the interest rate on its medium-term lending facility (MLF) unchanged on Monday, just a week after slightly lowering a new lending benchmark rate for bank loans designed to reduce borrowing costs.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on its website the interest rate on one-year MLF loans remained at 3.3%, the same as the previous operations.

The PBOC also said it has injected 150 billion yuan ($21.15 billion) to financial institutions via the liquidity tool. On Monday, a batch of 149 billion yuan worth of one-year MLF loans was due to mature.

China uses monetary tools such as MLF, which reflects commercial banks' long-term liability cost, to manage medium-term liquidity in the banking system of the world's second largest economy.

Global markets are closely watching for any further economic support measures from Beijing as a bruising trade war with the United States saps confidence, business profits and overall growth.

($1 = 7.0928 Chinese yuan)





