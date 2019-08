Reuters





SHANGHAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - China's central bank has not yet conducted reverse repo operations via open market ones on Monday, traders said.

On Monday, 20 billion yuan worth of seven-day reverse repo are maturing, and another 149 billion yuan worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loan are also set to expire on Monday.

Markets widely expect the People's Bank of China to roll over the maturing MLF loans. The statement is due at 0145 GMT.