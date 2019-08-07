China c.bank denies rumours about interest rate cuts

Reuters





BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China's central bank on Wednesday denied, and dismissed as untrue, rumours circulated online about its decision to cut the benchmark deposit and lending interest rates from August 10, saying it had asked police to investigate.

The People's Bank of China made the statement on its official social media account, but gave no other details.

Reuters could not independently verify the source of the rumours.

Earlier on Wednesday, three regional central banks - those of India, New Zealand and Thailand - cut their interest rates in a bid to spur growth.