Quantcast

China allows barley imports from seven regions in Russia

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


BEIJING, Aug 1 (Reuters) - China has approved barley imports from Russia, the General Administration of Customs said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Barley exported to China must be produced in seven regions in Russia, including Novosibirsk and Kurgan, which are considered to be free of the fungal disease dwarf bunt that can infect winter wheat and barley crops, said the statement, dated July 29.

The grains should also be for crushing only, not used as seeds, the statement said.

Beijing slapped a 25% tariff on a list of U.S. goods including soybeans and wheat in July 2018, in response to similar moves by Washington.

China also last November launched an anti-dumping probe into barley imports from Australia, its top supplier of the grain, amid strained relations between the two countries.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Commodities


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar