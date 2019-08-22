China adds 11.4 GW of new solar power capacity in H1

Shutterstock photo





SHANGHAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - China connected 11.4 gigawatts (GW) of new solar power to the grid in the first half of 2019, taking solar's share of total installed capacity to 10%.

The National Energy Administration said on Friday China's total photovoltaic capacity now stood at 185.6 GW, up 20% compared to the same period of last year.

China added 24 GW of solar power capacity in the first half of 2018.

It has since said it would prioritise projects that could operate without the use of subsidies.

China has been trying to tackle the problem of curtailment in the renewable energy sector, with many projects unable to gain full access to power transmission lines and deliver power to customers.

The regulator said the national curtailment rate in the first half of 2019 stood at 2.4%, down 1.2 percentage points compared to a year earlier, but it was as high as 25.7% in Tibet and 10.6% in Xinjiang.

Though the number of new domestic solar power projects has fallen, China's solar equipment manufacturing output surged 26% in the first half of this year, with most of the surplus production exported, the China Photovoltaic Industry Association said last month.

($1 = 7.0925 yuan)