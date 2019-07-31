Quantcast

China accuses U.S. of flip-flopping in trade negotiations

By Reuters

BEIJING, July 31 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that the United States was to blame for flip-flopping in bilateral trade negotiations over the past year, after comments from U.S. President Donald Trump warning Beijing against stalling talks.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the remarks during a daily press briefing. Top U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators concluded their latest round of trade negotiations in Shanghai earlier on Wednesday.

