China 10-yr treasury futures jump after regulator moves to restrict some bond investments

SHANGHAI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Chinese 10-year treasury futures for December delivery , the most-traded contract, gained as much as 0.51 percent to 99.425 on Thursday afternoon.

The uptick in the benchmark government bond futures came after China's banking regulator was said to be moving to restrict lenders' investment in policy bank bonds, traders said.

Bonds issued by Chinese policy banks, previously exempt from supervision, have now been brought under regulators' management on interbank investment, sources told Reuters on Thursday morning, a move that was widely seen as an effort to prod lending to the broader economy.

As of 0639 GMT, the 10-year treasury futures was up 0.33%.