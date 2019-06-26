Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Chimera Investment Corporation ( CIM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CIM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that CIM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.23, the dividend yield is 10.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CIM was $19.23, representing a -0.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.42 and a 13.92% increase over the 52 week low of $16.88.

CIM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). CIM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.28. Zacks Investment Research reports CIM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -5.98%, compared to an industry average of -6.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CIM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CIM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CIM as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF ( MORT )

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF ( DDIV )

iShares Trust ( REM )

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund ( MDIV )

AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund ( DIVA ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DDIV with an increase of 10.72% over the last 100 days. MORT has the highest percent weighting of CIM at 5.15%.