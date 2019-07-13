Chilean state miner Codelco taps 33-year company veteran as CEO

Reuters





SANTIAGO, July 13 (Reuters) - Chile's state-owned Codelco , the world's top copper miner, has named Octavio Araneda, a mining engineer who has spent his entire 33-year career at the company, as its chief executive.

Araneda will replace Nelson Pizarro, another mining veteran, at the helm of Codelco from Sept. 1, the company said in a statement.

The 78-year-old Pizarro, who has spearheaded the expansion of the company´s sprawling Chuquicamata mine and is credited with cutting costs at the once-bloated miner, was widely expected to leave Codelco this year.

Araneda was chosen unanimously by the board of directors, the statement said.

The University of Chile-educated miner began his career at Codelco in the company´s El Teniente division, home to one of the world´s largest, and oldest, copper mines. He is currently the company´s vice-president of southern operations.