Chilean navy says investigating oil spill on remote Patagonian island

Reuters





SANTIAGO, July 27 (Reuters) - Chile is investigating a 40,000-liter diesel oil spill on an island on the far southern coast of Chilean Patagonia, the navy said on Saturday.

Mining company CAP reported on Saturday that the spill occurred at its onshore terminal on Guarello Island, about 150 miles north of the town in Puerto Natales, and moved into the waters of the South Pacific, the navy said.

Chile has initiated an emergency response and a pollution response and control team is expected to reach the island on Sunday. The cause of the spill is under investigation, the navy said.