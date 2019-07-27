Quantcast

Chilean navy says investigating oil spill on remote Patagonian island

By Reuters

Reuters


SANTIAGO, July 27 (Reuters) - Chile is investigating a 40,000-liter diesel oil spill on an island on the far southern coast of Chilean Patagonia, the navy said on Saturday.

Mining company CAP reported on Saturday that the spill occurred at its onshore terminal on Guarello Island, about 150 miles north of the town in Puerto Natales, and moved into the waters of the South Pacific, the navy said.

Chile has initiated an emergency response and a pollution response and control team is expected to reach the island on Sunday. The cause of the spill is under investigation, the navy said.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Commodities


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar