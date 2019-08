Reuters





SANTIAGO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Chile plans to roll out a more expansive fiscal policy and additional measures to stimulate economic growth to counter impacts from the U.S.-China trade war, the finance minister said in a newspaper interview published on Sunday.

Chile, the world's No.1 copper producer, has cut its economic growth forecast for this year to 3% from 3.8%.

"We're going to have a more expansive fiscal policy," Finance Minister Felipe Larrain was quoted saying in El Mercurio. "We're thinking of additional measures to stimulate the economy."