Chile says inflation flat in June

SANTIAGO, July 8 (Reuters) - Chile said consumer prices remained unchanged in June, while annual inflation continued to lag at 2.3 percent, the government's official statistics agency said on Monday.

The central bank's inflation target is 2.0 percent to 4.0 percent per year.

