Chile manufacturing up 5.7 pct in July, copper output up slightly

Reuters
SANTIAGO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Chilean manufacturing production rose 5.7 percent in July compared to the previous year, government data showed on Friday.
The slight increase was driven by a year-on-year increase of 8.9% in the production of food products, primarily salmon and trout, the government statistics agency INE said.
Copper output in world top copper producer Chile dropped by 2.3% between January and July to 3.27 million tonnes, but rose by 0.4% in July, to 490,400 tonnes, compared to the same month the previous year, INE said.
|
|
July 2019
|
June 2019
|
July 2018
|
Change on month (pct)
|
0.5
|
-2.4
|
-3.7
|
Change on year (pct)
|
5.7
|
-5.3
|
-0.7