Chile manufacturing up 5.7 pct in July, copper output up slightly

By Reuters

Reuters


SANTIAGO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Chilean manufacturing production rose 5.7 percent in July compared to the previous year, government data showed on Friday.

The slight increase was driven by a year-on-year increase of 8.9% in the production of food products, primarily salmon and trout, the government statistics agency INE said.

Copper output in world top copper producer Chile dropped by 2.3% between January and July to 3.27 million tonnes, but rose by 0.4% in July, to 490,400 tonnes, compared to the same month the previous year, INE said.

July 2019

June 2019

July 2018

Change on month (pct)

0.5

-2.4

-3.7

Change on year (pct)

5.7

-5.3

-0.7





