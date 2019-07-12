Chile interest rate to drop again in September

Reuters





SANTIAGO, July 12 (Reuters) - Chile's benchmark interest rate is expected to drop again to 2.25 percent as early as September, and stay there through at least July of 2020, according to a monthly poll of 59 traders on Friday.

The Central Bank earlier this month slashed rates by half a point in a surprise cut intended to spur the top copper producer's increasingly sluggish economy. Chilean copper production and exports have suffered amid global trade tensions.

Consumer prices were expected to increase by 0.20 percent in July, according to the Central Bank poll, as inflation continues to hover at the lower end of the bank's target range.