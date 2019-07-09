Chile cuts GDP growth estimate to 3.2% amid mining, commerce slump

Reuters





SANTIAGO, July 9 (Reuters) - Chile expects its economy to grow 3.2% in 2019, down from a previous estimate of 3.5% in April, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday, amid a drop in copper prices and falling global commerce.

Finance Minister Felipe Larrain predicted the average copper price for 2019 would fall to $2.85 per pound, dragging on the economy of the world's top producer of the red metal.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





SANTIAGO, July 9 (Reuters) - Chile expects its economy to grow 3.2% in 2019, down from a previous estimate of 3.5% in April, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday, amid a drop in copper prices and falling global commerce.

Finance Minister Felipe Larrain predicted the average copper price for 2019 would fall to $2.85 per pound, dragging on the economy of the world's top producer of the red metal.