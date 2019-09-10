Chile central bank to cut bank rate again in December

Shutterstock photo





SANTIAGO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank is expected to cut its benchmark interest rate for the third time this year to 1.75 percent by December, according to a monthly poll of 47 analysts published by the bank on Tuesday, as growth and inflation continue to sputter in the world's top copper producer.

Chilean central bank policymakers last week revised down their 2019 year-end inflation forecast to 2.7%, from a previous prediction of 2.8%. Concerns over lagging inflation and global trade tensions prompted the bank to twice slash interest rates since June.

Analysts see the trend of expansive monetary policy continuing through much next year, even as year-on-year growth is predicted to hit 3.10% by December 2020, according to the poll.

Median estimate (pct) Inflation in September 0.30 Inflation over next 11 months 2.80 Interest rate in October 2.00 Interest rate in 5 months 1.75 Exchange rate in 2 months (peso/$) 710 Imacec in August (y/y) 2.90 GDP in Q3 2019 (y/y) 3.20