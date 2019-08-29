Chile central bank expected to cut key interest rate in September

Reuters





SANTIAGO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Chile's benchmark interest rate is expected to be cut by 50 basis points to 2% next month, according to a monthly poll of 61 traders released on Thursday.

The traders also predicted the monetary policy committee would cut the rate by another 25 basis points to 1.75% in March.

The central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates by 50 basis points in June as the world's top copper producer grappled with an increasingly sluggish economy that has suffered amid global trade tensions.

However Chile's finance minister said earlier this month that the government had to scale back its projection of 3.8% economic growth in 2019 to an estimated 3%, and would pursue a more expansive monetary policy.

According to the poll, Chile's consumer prices will rise 0.2% in August compared to the previous month, and 2.7% by July 2020.