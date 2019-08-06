Chile central bank expected to cut interest rate in September

Reuters





SANTIAGO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Chile's benchmark interest rate is expected to be cut to 2.0% as early as September, according to a monthly poll of 60 traders released on Tuesday.

The central bank said in July that it would keep the benchmark interest rate steady at 2.5%, in line with market expectations. Chile's central bank had unexpectedly cut interest rates by 50 basis points in June as the world's top copper producer grappled with an increasingly sluggish economy that has suffered amid global trade tensions.

Consumer prices were expected to increase by 0.2% in August, according to the central bank poll.