Quantcast

Chile central bank expected to cut interest rate in September

By Reuters

Reuters


SANTIAGO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Chile's benchmark interest rate is expected to be cut to 2.0% as early as September, according to a monthly poll of 60 traders released on Tuesday.

The central bank said in July that it would keep the benchmark interest rate steady at 2.5%, in line with market expectations. Chile's central bank had unexpectedly cut interest rates by 50 basis points in June as the world's top copper producer grappled with an increasingly sluggish economy that has suffered amid global trade tensions.

Consumer prices were expected to increase by 0.2% in August, according to the central bank poll.

Median estimate (pct)

Inflation in August

0.20

Inflation in September

0.30

Inflation over 12 months

2.70

Interest rate in September

2.00

Interest rate in October

2.00

Interest rate in 12 months

2.00

Exchange rate in 28 days (peso/$)

715.00





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , Stocks , World Markets , Economy , 401k , Retirement


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar