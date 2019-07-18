Quantcast

Chico's FAS names Bonnie Brooks as new CEO

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. women's apparel retailer Chico's FAS Inc said on Thursday it has named Bonnie Brooks as it new chief executive officer and president.

In April, Chico's said Brooks had been named interim CEO, following the abrupt resignation of Shelley Broader from her roles as chief executive and president of the company.

Brooks was previously the CEO at Hudson's Bay Co and has been a member of the Chico's board since 2016. She will remain as a member of the board.

Langenstein joins from Macy's Inc , and will oversee the Chico's and White House Black Market brands.

Chico's has been offered to be bought out by private equity Sycamore Partners LP, but has rejected an offer from the firm thrice.

The retailer last month rejected an offer of $3 per share in cash, saying it substantially undervalued the company.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: CHS ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar