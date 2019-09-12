Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Chico's FAS, Inc. ( CHS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.087 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CHS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CHS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4, the dividend yield is 8.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHS was $4, representing a -55.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.90 and a 71.67% increase over the 52 week low of $2.33.

CHS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as TJX Companies, Inc. ( TJX ) and Ross Stores, Inc. ( ROST ). CHS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.09. Zacks Investment Research reports CHS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -147.74%, compared to an industry average of 3.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CHS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CHS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CHS as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Retail ETF ( XRT )

Oppenheimer ETF Trust ( OMFS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OMFS with an increase of 6.42% over the last 100 days. XRT has the highest percent weighting of CHS at 1.44%.