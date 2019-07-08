Chick-fil-A Cow Appreciation Day 2019: How to Get Free Food on July 9

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Chick-fil-A Cow Appreciation Day 2019 is less than 24 hours away as the fried chicken chain is hoping you'll show up to one of its locations dressed up as cattle in exchange for free poultry.

The company said that this year will mark the 15th annual Cow Appreciation Day, which it calls the largest single-day customer appreciation even out there. One of the tag lines from the event is "Eat Mor Chikin," and the goal is to encourage customers to dress up as a cow or wave a cowbell to get free food at your local Chick-fil-A store.

You can take advantage of the promotion for one day only as Tuesday, July 9 is Cow Appreciation Day 2019, but only until 7 p.m. local time. The business estimated that roughly 1.95 million people participated during the event in 2018.

Chick-fil-A clarified in its promotion that you don't have to look like a cow from "head-to-hoof" to take advantage of the deal as cow accessories such as hats and masks also work. We imagine there will be plenty of people busting out their polka dot dresses or shirts tomorrow.

Children can also take part in this offer, garnering them free kids meals, while adults who dress up can choose from also every single entree on the restaurant's menu, excluding salads. You can go in the morning as well to get a breakfast item, which include the Egg White Grill, Chick-n-Minis, as well the Chicken, Egg and Cheese Bagel.

Lunch and dinner options include the Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Chicken Cool Wrap, Chick-n-Strips, other sandwiches and nuggets.

