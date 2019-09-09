Chewy (CHWY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Chewy (CHWY) closed the most recent trading day at $33.43, moving +1.95% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the online pet store had lost 3.42% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.61% in that time.

CHWY will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be September 17, 2019.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CHWY. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CHWY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.