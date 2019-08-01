InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It's time for a Chevron earnings preview as we prepare for the company to release results for the second quarter of 2019.

Source: Shutterstock

Starting off the preview is Wall Street expecting Chevron (NYSE: CVX ) to report an average earnings per share of $1.81. The low earnings estimate from analysts is $1.42 per share and the high estimate is $2.22 per share. For comparison, the company reported earnings per share of $1.78 in the same period of the year prior.

The next part of our Chevron earnings preview includes an average revenue estimate of $40.55 billion. Wall Street's low revenue estimate for the second quarter of the year is $38.64 billion. At the opposite end is a high revenue estimate of $44.63 billion. CVX reported revenue of $42.24 billion during the same time last year.

Take note that this is just a Chevron earnings preview. Investors that want to learn how the company stacks up against these expectations will have to check in tomorrow for its actual report.

Chevron's conference call will be taking place at 11:00 a.m. ET . There will also be a live webcast of the call. Anyone that misses the call or webcast can listen to it on the company's website afterwards.

Chevron is an energy company that has its headquarters in San Roman, Calif. The company deals in oil, natural gas, and geothermal energy and is one of the largest oil companies in the world. It's history dates all the way back to 1879.

CVX stock was largely unmoved as of Thursday morning.

More From InvestorPlace

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

The post Chevron Earnings Preview: What CVX Stock Experts Expect appeared first on InvestorPlace .