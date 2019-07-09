Chevron (CVX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Chevron (CVX) closed the most recent trading day at $123.35, moving -0.2% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil company had gained 1.07% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.68% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CVX as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. This is expected to be August 2, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.96, up 10.11% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $42.75 billion, up 1.21% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.59 per share and revenue of $159.18 billion, which would represent changes of -8% and -4.3%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CVX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.42% lower. CVX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, CVX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.29. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.19.

Also, we should mention that CVX has a PEG ratio of 3.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.85 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 240, putting it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.