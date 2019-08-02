Chevron (CVX) Q2 Earnings Boosted by Production, Breakup Fee

Chevron Corporation CVX reported strong second-quarter earnings, boosted by record production. The company reported earnings per share of $2.27, ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74 and the year-ago profit of $1.78.

The U.S. energy major's results were also positively impacted by a fee it received for the failed merger attempt with Texas-based upstream company Anadarko Petroleum Corp. APC . In May, Chevron ended its attempt to buy Anadarko, after it decided not to compete with Occidental Petroleum's OXY offer. The termination of the deal triggered a break-up fee of $1 billion to Chevron.

These factors were partially offset by drop in profits in its downstream business, which refines crude oil into fuels like gasoline and diesel oil.

Quarterly revenue of $38.9 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41.7 billion and was down 8% year over year on lower oil and natural gas price realizations.

Chevron Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Chevron Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Chevron Corporation Quote

Segment Performance

Upstream: Chevron's total production of crude oil and natural gas increased more than 9% compared with last year's corresponding period to 3,084 thousand oil-equivalent barrels per day (MBOE/d) - the third successive quarter where volumes exceeded 3 million barrels per day. The U.S. output rose 21.5% year over year to 898 MBOE/d while the company's international operations (accounting for 71% of the total) increased 4.7% to 2,186 MBOE/d.

Apart from the shale assets in the prolific Permian Basin, the strong output could be attributed to contribution from its Gulf of Mexico deepwater projects and the Wheatstone LNG development in Australia.

However, the rise in production was partly offset by lower oil and gas realizations, the result being a 5.7% rise in Chevron's upstream segment profit - from $3.3 billion in the year-earlier quarter to $3.5 billion.

Downstream: Chevron's downstream segment achieved earnings of $729 million, 13% lower than the profit of $838 million last year. The decline primarily underlined a fall in domestic refined products sales margins and lower equity earnings from its petrochemicals JV with Phillips 66.

Cash Flows, Capital Expenditure

Importantly, America's No. 2 energy producer behind ExxonMobil XOM delivered a solid cash flow performance this quarter - an important gauge for the oil and gas industry - with $8.7 billion in cash flow from operations, up from $6.9 billion a year ago.

The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company spent $5.3 billion in capital expenditures during the quarter, up from the year-ago period's $4.8 billion. Roughly 83% of the total outlays pertained to upstream projects.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, the San Ramon, CA-based company had $8.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents and total debt of $30.6 billion, with a debt-to-total capitalization ratio of about 16.4%.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They're also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>