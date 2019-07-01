Chevron (CVX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Chevron (CVX) closed at $124.84 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.32% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil company had gained 7.85% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.12% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CVX as it approaches its nex t earnings release. In tha t report , analysts expect CVX to post earnings of $2.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.04%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $42.75 billion, up 1.22% from the prior-year quarter.

CVX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.68 per share and revenue of $160.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.91% and -3.69%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CVX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.96% lower. CVX is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note CVX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.2. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.93, which means CVX is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, CVX's PEG ratio is currently 3.59. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.79 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

