Chevron Corporation (CVX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019

Chevron Corporation ( CVX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CVX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CVX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $117.74, the dividend yield is 4.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CVX was $117.74, representing a -7.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $127.60 and a 17.48% increase over the 52 week low of $100.22.

CVX is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation ( XOM ) and BP p.l.c. ( BP ). CVX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.72. Zacks Investment Research reports CVX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -17.51%, compared to an industry average of -1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CVX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CVX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CVX as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector ( XLE )

iShares U.S. Energy ETF ( IYE )

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF ( FENY )

Vanguard Energy ETF ( VDE )

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers Fund ( FILL ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLE with an decrease of -13.5% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CVX at 22.19%.