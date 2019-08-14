Chevron About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (CVX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/16/19, Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.19, payable on 9/10/19. As a percentage of CVX's recent stock price of $119.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.99%, so look for shares of Chevron Corporation to trade 0.99% lower - all else being equal - when CVX shares open for trading on 8/16/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CVX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.98% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVX's low point in its 52 week range is $100.22 per share, with $127.60 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $119.89.

In Wednesday trading, Chevron Corporation shares are currently off about 2.2% on the day.

