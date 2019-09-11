Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation ( CPK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.405 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 07, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CPK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.46% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $92.64, the dividend yield is 1.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPK was $92.64, representing a -3.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $96.27 and a 20% increase over the 52 week low of $77.20.

CPK is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and PetroChina Company Limited ( PTR ). CPK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.66. Zacks Investment Research reports CPK's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 12.39%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CPK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.