Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Chesapeake Lodging Trust ( CHSP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CHSP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that CHSP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.25, the dividend yield is 5.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHSP was $28.25, representing a -16.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.81 and a 19.3% increase over the 52 week low of $23.68.

CHSP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). CHSP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.65. Zacks Investment Research reports CHSP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 3.91%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CHSP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.