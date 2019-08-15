Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust ( CHKR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.032 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 29, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CHKR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $0.99, the dividend yield is 12.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHKR was $0.99, representing a -47.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $1.89 and a 1.12% increase over the 52 week low of $.98.

CHKR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and PetroChina Company Limited ( PTR ).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CHKR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.