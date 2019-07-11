Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) closed the most recent trading day at $1.90, moving -0.52% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the natural gas company had gained 8.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.68%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.84%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CHK as it approaches its nex t earnings release. In tha t report , analysts expect CHK to post earnings of -$0.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 120%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.21 billion, up 22.99% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.09 per share and revenue of $4.89 billion, which would represent changes of -110% and -5.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CHK should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 49.72% lower. CHK currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.