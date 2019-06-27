Quantcast

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

By Zacks Equity Research,

In the latest trading session, Chesapeake Energy (CHK) closed at $1.88, marking a -1.57% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.73%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the natural gas company had lost 10.75% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.19% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CHK as it approaches its nex t earnings release. On that day, CHK is projected to report earnings of -$0.02 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 113.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.21 billion, up 22.99% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.06 per share and revenue of $4.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of -106.67% and -5.09%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CHK. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.62% lower. CHK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

