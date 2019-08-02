Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2019

Cheniere Energy Partners, LP ( CQP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.61 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CQP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $44.94, the dividend yield is 5.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CQP was $44.94, representing a -4.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.21 and a 38.06% increase over the 52 week low of $32.55.

CQP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Cheniere Energy, Inc. ( LNG ) and Atmos Energy Corporation ( ATO ). CQP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.59.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CQP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CQP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CQP as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors High Income Infrastructure MLP ETF ( YMLI )

First Trust Long/Short Equity ( FTLS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTLS with an increase of 4.91% over the last 100 days. YMLI has the highest percent weighting of CQP at 4.22%.