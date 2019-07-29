Cheniere Energy Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for LNG

In trading on Monday, shares of Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.70, changing hands as low as $64.69 per share. Cheniere Energy Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LNG's low point in its 52 week range is $55.09 per share, with $71.03 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $64.78.
