Chemours Company (CC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

Chemours Company ( CC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that CC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.6, the dividend yield is 7.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CC was $12.6, representing a -72.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.13 and a 2.19% increase over the 52 week low of $12.33.

CC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc ( LIN ) and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ( DD ). CC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.44. Zacks Investment Research reports CC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -54.09%, compared to an industry average of -13.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.